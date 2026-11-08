Two 20-year-olds were remanded on Sunday as investigations continue in a case concerning, carrying a weapon to incite terror, and malicious damage to property, police said on Sunday.

Shortly after midnight on November 6, four people who had their faces covered with hoods who were carrying offensive instruments, went to the home of a 32-year-old man in Nicosia. They then broke down the entrance door and threw various objects inside the house and towards the 32-year-old, and then fled.

As part of investigations, testimony emerged against two 20-year-olds, and warrants were issued for their arrests.

They were arrested on Saturday and on Sunday were remanded for eight days by the Nicosia district court.