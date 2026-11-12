Thursday’s EuroLeague clash between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv is taking place at 9.05pm at the Spyros Kyprianou arena in Limassol, under heightened security measures, including the presence of hundreds of police officers and strict checks at stadium entrances.

Maccabi Tel Aviv is set to play its home EuroLeague matches in Limassol after spending the past three years playing in Belgrade because of the security situation in Israel.

An estimated 1,500 Israeli basketball fans are expected to travel to Limassol with the majority believed to be Maccabi supporters, while Hapoel has reportedly secured 150 tickets for its fans, all of which have sold out.

Cypriot authorities have authorised Maccabi to distribute up to 3,000 tickets to its supporters for each of its upcoming matches in Limassol, with a further 1,500 tickets available to the Cypriot public.

According to the plan drafted, security at the stadium is handed to the police the day before each match, searched and kept under guard until fans and delegations have left.

Metal detectors are being placed at the entrances, with fans, delegation members, official guests and team officials all being screened.

Anti-terrorism and intelligence services will be involved, while Maccabi officials have also been taking part in planning meetings.

Each game will be treated as a separate operation, with measures reviewed beforehand against an updated risk assessment. Particular attention is expected for the fixtures likely to draw the largest crowds, with Maccabi hosting Hapoel Tel Aviv on Thursday and Olympiacos on November 17.

Tickets will be sold only online, with no printed copies, and Cypriot buyers must provide their ID and fan card details, while foreign fans must register an identity or passport number.

Police unions have said the games would need about 500 officers, and a police source told the Cyprus Mail the cost for such security arrangements would be more than €1 million.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris assured MPs previously that Maccabi will be invoiced for the additional security.