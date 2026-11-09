Hundreds of police officers and airport-style checks will secure Maccabi Tel Aviv’s home matches at the Spyros Kyprianou arena in Limassol, with the first game on Thursday, police said on Monday.

Security at the stadium will be handed to police the day before each match, searched, and kept under guard until fans and delegations have left.

Metal detectors will be placed at the entrances, with fans, delegation members, official guests and team officials all being screened.

Anti-terrorism and intelligence services will be involved, while Maccabi officials have also been taking part in planning meetings.

Each game will be treated as a separate operation, with measures reviewed beforehand against an updated risk assessment. Particular attention is expected for the fixtures likely to draw the largest crowds, with Maccabi hosting Hapoel Tel Aviv on November 12 and Olympiacos on November 17.

Tickets will be sold only online, with no printed copies, and Cypriot buyers must provide their ID and fan card details, while foreign fans must register an identity or passport number.

About 3,000 tickets are expected to go to fans travelling from Israel and about 1,500 to people in Cyprus, and visiting teams are expected to receive a limited allocation, which could reach 140.

Fans may wear their team’s jersey but are forbidden from bringing any flags or banners.

The preparations have drawn attention as Michalis Herodotou, who led the police’s sports violence office for more than 20 years, was moved to the Nicosia police directorate about 10 days before the first match; he had around 15 months left before retirement.

Police said the decision rested with Police Chief Themistos Arnaoutis, that it would not affect planning, and that no match is handled by one person alone.

The Euroleague approved the arena as Maccabi’s home venue for the 2026-27 season on November 4, “until further notice”.

Maccabi has played home games in Belgrade since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

Police unions have said the games would need about 500 officers, and a police source told the Cyprus Mail the cost for such security arrangements would be more than €1 million.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris assured MPs previously that Maccabi will be invoiced for the additional security.