Andreas Tsouloftas took charge of the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel) at a time when businesses were closing their doors, restrictions were disrupting everyday life and the economic consequences of Covid-19 were still unfolding.

Six years later, as he steps down from the presidency, he leaves behind an organisation he believes has strengthened its standing among businesses, government institutions and the wider community, with closer international ties and a greater presence in public affairs.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), Tsouloftas looked back on a presidency that began in late 2020, recalling the difficulties of the pandemic, the chamber’s growing involvement in European affairs and the relationships built with foreign embassies.

“When I took over the presidency of the chamber at the end of 2020, it was the year Covid had begun,” he recalled, describing a period unlike anything the organisation had previously experienced.

Businesses were forced to close, restaurants and other establishments faced restrictions, and the chamber found itself dealing with problems that extended across almost every part of the local economy.

“The problems that Covid brought to the economy and our members were enormous,” he said, adding that these were challenges the organisation had never previously been called upon to handle.

Nevertheless, he believes the chamber’s interventions with government departments and other institutions helped address many of the difficulties facing its members.

Reflecting on those early months, Tsouloftas credited the collective efforts of the chamber’s leadership and staff for helping businesses through an exceptionally difficult period.

Beyond the pandemic, one of the occasions he remembers most fondly was the chamber’s 60th anniversary in 2022, which was marked by a major celebration recognising its history and contribution to Limassol’s business community.

The anniversary also received official recognition through the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp, while longstanding members were honoured for their contribution over the decades.

For Tsouloftas, the occasion carried particular significance, both personally and for the chamber’s board, reflecting six decades of representation of the district’s commercial and industrial interests.

Meanwhile, the chamber continued organising its annual roundtable discussions with Cyprus’ members of the European Parliament, in cooperation with the European Parliament’s office in Cyprus.

These meetings, he explained, brought together MEPs and representatives of the business community, providing opportunities to discuss European policies and their implications for Cyprus.

The chamber’s international activities became particularly prominent during the first half of 2026, when Cyprus held the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to Tsouloftas, the organisation was entrusted with three events connected to the presidency, which he considers among the most important achievements of his second term.

One occasion stood out in particular, a high-profile gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Limassol, where former European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas called for Cyprus to seriously consider joining Nato.

The remarks, delivered during the chamber’s business gala dinner on March 4, attracted considerable attention and placed the event at the centre of a wider political debate over the island’s security and international position.

Tsouloftas recalled that Schinas’ intervention became a leading news story and remained a subject of discussion for several days.

The event also featured prominent figures from the political and economic spheres, with a packed audience and, according to the outgoing president, particularly positive feedback from those attending.

Equally important to him, however, was the contribution of the chamber’s employees, whom he praised for their professionalism and commitment throughout his presidency.

“I want to congratulate the staff, and I am very happy that I had such staff at the chamber,” he said, crediting their work with allowing the organisation to carry out its activities smoothly and professionally.

International relations were another central part of his approach, particularly his determination to bring the chamber closer to the diplomatic community.

From his first days in office, Tsouloftas sought personal contact with ambassadors based in Cyprus, inviting diplomatic representatives to Limassol while also attending embassy functions in Nicosia.

Over time, he explained, these contacts developed into relationships extending beyond formal meetings, allowing the chamber to strengthen its connections with foreign governments and business communities.

Among the most memorable examples was an Italy-Cyprus business forum held at the chamber’s premises during the Cypriot EU presidency, attended by Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tsouloftas recalled that the event had been organised in just three days, describing its success as particularly rewarding given the limited preparation time.

He also spoke of the appreciation expressed by the Italian ambassador, who subsequently sent him a personal letter and thanked him during a gathering at her residence.

For the outgoing president, such encounters demonstrated the importance of developing lasting relationships with diplomatic missions rather than limiting cooperation to occasional official visits.

At the same time, he stressed that the chamber’s responsibilities extended well beyond representing businesses and promoting investment.

“The role of the chamber is multidimensional,” he explained, pointing to its involvement in environmental protection, social initiatives and the wider wellbeing of Limassol’s residents.

During his presidency, the organisation participated in beach clean-ups, graffiti removal campaigns and other environmental activities, alongside its longstanding financial support for charitable institutions.

It also worked closely with the local volunteerism coordinating council, organising events and supporting community initiatives, efforts for which the chamber recently received an honorary distinction.

Furthermore, cooperation with municipalities, government departments, the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and other local institutions remained an important part of its work.

Regular meetings, he explained, allowed the organisations to coordinate their positions and jointly pursue solutions to problems affecting the district.

Such cooperation was particularly valuable when addressing matters requiring government intervention, ensuring that Limassol’s business community and local authorities could present common demands.

As his six-year term comes to an end, Tsouloftas expressed satisfaction with what had been achieved, although his reflections were also marked by a clear sense of responsibility towards the institution he is leaving behind.

“I feel that I contributed as much as I could to the chamber,” he said, adding that he believes the organisation now enjoys a particularly high standing in the eyes of both the business community and the general public.

Indeed, he went further in assessing its present position, describing it as, in his view, “the best chamber in Cyprus”, with strong recognition among businesses, institutions and citizens.

Tsouloftas has now been succeeded by Anthi Theocharous, who assumed the presidency following the chamber’s annual general meeting on November 10 and will lead the organisation for the 2026–2029 term.

Although the leadership has changed, the outgoing president hopes the relationships developed during his tenure will continue to grow.

He expressed particular satisfaction with the chamber’s cooperation with government ministries, local authorities, universities and foreign embassies, describing these links as being at their strongest.

His wish, he explained, is that the new leadership will preserve those connections and strengthen them wherever possible.

Ultimately, for Tsouloftas, the value of those relationships extends beyond the chamber itself, serving what he sees as a broader purpose, “for the good of the country, for the good of the economy, for the good of our members, for the good of Limassol.”