The EuroLeague basketball clash between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv held in Limassol on Thursday night passed without incident, police said on Friday, confirming that extensive security arrangements were successful.

“The measures worked exactly as planned. There were no problems,” police spokesman Vyron Vyronos told the Cyprus Mail.

The match, held at the Spyros Kyprianou arena, marked Maccabi Tel Aviv’s first EuroLeague home fixture in Cyprus, following the Israeli club’s decision to relocate its European home games from Belgrade.

Hundreds of police officers were deployed as part of a comprehensive security operation, which included strict checks at stadium entrances, metal detectors and increased surveillance in and around the venue.

The security arrangements had attracted considerable attention ahead of the match, with police unions previously warning that the fixtures would require substantial manpower and resources.

Justice Minister Costas Fitiris assured MPs previously that Maccabi will be invoiced for the additional security.

Maccabi Tel Aviv is next scheduled to host Olympiacos in Limassol on November 17, with security measures to be assessed separately for each fixture.