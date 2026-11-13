A reception venue in Nicosia has continued operating since October 2023 without complying with key planning and building permit conditions, exposing what the Audit Office described on Friday as serious weaknesses in the state’s ability to enforce the law.

It said that despite an earlier investigation, public scrutiny and subsequent action by the authorities, legality had still not been restored at the premises, which operate as a music and dance reception venue.

Auditor General Andreas Papaconstantinou described the situation as evidence of a slow and ineffective enforcement system, warning that the failure to act creates unfair competition and undermines public confidence in the state.

The Audit Office first examined the licensing of the building in a special report published in 2025. Its latest activity assesses what happened afterwards and whether the authorities rectified the violations.

The findings suggest they did not.

According to Friday’s memorandum, essential conditions imposed by the Council of Ministers in 2022, when it approved an exceptional planning permit, remain unfulfilled.

The venue has continued operating since October 2023 without complying with the conditions attached to its planning and building permits, while the authorities have continued examining successive applications seeking to amend fundamental requirements originally imposed by the cabinet.

‘State unable or reluctant to enforce the law’

The Audit Office described this as a “slow and ineffective model”, reflecting the state’s inability or reluctance to enforce the law promptly and effectively.

“Despite the actions taken following the publication of the Special Report, the effective restoration of legality had not been achieved by the completion of the audit,” it said.

Papaconstantinou stressed that the case was not an isolated incident. It was selected for further scrutiny because it had already been investigated, publicly reported and widely discussed.

It therefore represented a test of the state’s ability to respond when violations were known.

“If legality cannot be restored even in such a case, reasonable concerns arise about those that are not investigated or do not become widely known,” he said.

The Auditor-General criticised the practice of issuing enforcement notices without taking further action, saying it had failed to produce meaningful results.

Unauthorised construction practically consequence free, Auditor warns

He also questioned the state’s approach of retrospectively considering and approving unauthorised developments, describing it as counterproductive.

In this particular case, six planning applications have been submitted to date, a process which, according to the Auditor-General, appears to have served as justification for the authorities not to pursue administrative or judicial enforcement measures.

Papaconstantinou also pointed to the relatively low penalties for planning and building violations and delays in court proceedings, warning that these could make unauthorised construction practically consequence-free.

The withdrawal of court cases when retrospective building permits are obtained further weakens enforcement and reduces the deterrent effect of the law, he added.

Beyond the legal implications, the Auditor-General warned of the economic consequences.

Businesses that disregard planning requirements can gain a competitive advantage over those that comply with the law, creating conditions of unfair competition.

‘Citizens’ trust in the state affected’

“This sends particularly negative messages, gradually eroding citizens’ trust in the state,” he said.

Papaconstantinou rejected the argument that inadequate legislation could continue to justify inaction.

“The claim that the existing legislative framework does not provide sufficient tools for more decisive intervention, even if valid, cannot serve as a permanent excuse,” he said.

He stressed that competent authorities must make full use of the powers available to them and, where those powers prove insufficient, seek legislative changes without delay.

Otherwise, he warned, limited and superficial intervention effectively perpetuates illegal practices while wasting public resources on repeatedly addressing their consequences.

The Audit Office has recommended that the local district government organisation (EOA) use the enforcement measures available under existing legislation without further delay wherever non-compliance persists.

It also called for new planning applications not to be treated, in themselves, as grounds for suspending enforcement action.

Where necessary, legislative amendments should be introduced, the office said.

The Audit Office also called for a review of the rules governing the operation of buildings used by the public without a certificate of approval.