Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

Vietnamese spring rolls / summer rolls

8-12 rice paper sheets

100g rice vermicelli noodles

200g cleaned, boiled shrimp

1 carrot, cut into thin sticks (julienned)

1 cucumber, cut into thin sticks (julienned)

24 fresh mint leaves

¼ bunch of fresh corander

For the peanut dipping sauce

3 tbsp peanut butter

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sweet chili sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2-3 tbsp hot water (for thinning)

For the noodles: In a pot of boiling water, add the rice noodles and let them cook for 3-4 minutes. Drain them well and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.

For the dip: In a small bowl, mix the peanut butter, soy sauce, sweet chili sauce and lime juice. Gradually add the hot water until you have a smooth, pourable sauce.

For the rolling: Dip a rice paper sheet into a shallow dish of lukewarm water for 5-10 seconds until it softens slightly. Transfer it to a cutting board or clean work surface.

Assembly: Place a small amount of noodles, carrot, cucumber, mint, and cilantro in the center of the sheet. Place 2–3 shrimp right on top.

To finish: Fold the sides of the rice paper inward and roll up tightly. Repeat the process for the remaining rolls. Serve immediately with the peanut butter dipping sauce.

Baked Salmon with Honey and Mustard

4 salmon fillets, about 600g

4 tbsp lemon juice

Zest of ½ lemon

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp mustard

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp salt

½ tsp dried thyme

Fresh parsley, for serving

Fried onions

Preheat the oven to 200C.

In a small bowl, mix the honey, mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, and thyme.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the salmon fillets on top.

Brush the surface of the fillets evenly with the honey-mustard mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. The salmon should be cooked through on the inside but remain juicy.

Remove the salmon from the oven and let it rest for 2 minutes before serving.

Sprinkle with fresh parsley and fried onions.

Serve with mashed potatoes.

Meze in a flash!

1 pack hummus

1 can giant beans in tomato sauce

1 can stuffed grape leaves

1 can sardines in vegetable oil or spicy sardines

1 pack herring or squid

For plating

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 lemon, cut into quarters

½ red onion, cut into very thin slices

1 tbsp fresh parsley, finely chopped

1 tsp dried oregano

Pack Cypriot pita bread

Preparing the warm appetisers: Transfer the giant beans to a small pan and warm them gently over low heat for 2–3 minutes so that the aromas of the sauce open up.

Preparing the seafood: Open the canned sardines and drain excess oil. Remove the herring from its packaging along with its sauce and place it on a small plate.

Plating the hummus: Empty the ready-made hummus into a small bowl. Using the back of a spoon, create a circular well in the centre. Pour 1 tbsp of olive oil into the well and sprinkle with smoked paprika.

The final touch: Over the giant beans, scatter the thin red onion rings and finely chopped parsley. Sprinkle the seafood with oregano and drizzle with a little fresh olive oil. Place the lemon wedges in between.

Serving: Warm the pitas in the oven, cut them into triangular pieces, and place them at the edge of the platter. Serve immediately.

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy