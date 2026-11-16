President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday evening challenged teachers’ unions over their request for his intervention regarding the new teacher appointment system after they refused to meet Education Minister Athena Michaelidou earlier in the day.

“How can my intervention be requested when they did not come to the table?” Christodoulides said.

“I have no problem seeing anyone, but when they do not respond positively to an invitation from the minister, what message are they sending us?”

Primary school teachers’ union Poed and secondary teachers union Oelmek refused to attend a scheduled meeting with Michaelidou, while technical achool teachers of Oeltek took part.

Poed has warned that the proposed changes could leave hundreds of teachers already working in public schools without jobs and undermine the appointment system.

In a letter to the minister, signed by union president Myria Vasileiou and secretary-general secretary Charis Charalambous, Poed said it would only agree to another meeting if the ministry first confirmed its willingness to reconsider disputed provisions.

The union argued that dialogue should not be used to legitimise a decision that had effectively already been taken and said questions raised during previous discussions remained unanswered.

Oelmek said the ministry had already made clear that the overall philosophy of its proposal would not change.

“Dialogue cannot be a procedural element of a pre-made decision,” the union said, adding that none of its written proposals had been adopted and that questions submitted to the ministry remained unanswered.

The union also warned that the proposed system could affect teachers already serving in public schools, as well as candidates seeking appointments and younger generations entering the profession.

Michaelidou expressed regret at the absence of the two unions, arguing that consultation did not mean the government had to accept every proposal put forward by one side.

“Dialogue means exchanging opinions and documented arguments,” she said.

The minister rejected claims that the government had already made up its mind, saying the ministry had published an initial proposal in July and a revised version in October following consultations with unions, parents and the Legal Service.

She said several union suggestions had already been incorporated into the revised proposal, but the main disagreement concerned the possibility of teachers receiving permanent appointments without examinations.

Oeltek president Lenos Loizou said Monday’s meeting had produced no new proposals to address his organisation’s concerns.

He said the union was particularly concerned that the system could continuously produce teachers with indefinite employment status.

Oeltek’s central board is due to meet on Thursday to decide its next steps, with possible protests among the options under consideration.

Oelmek is also scheduled to discuss its response at a meeting on Thursday.

Michaelidou said the bill could be taken to the cabinet as early as next week, following minor amendments, before being submitted to parliament.