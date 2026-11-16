President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday he was looking to hold a meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman before their next trilateral meeting with the UN.

Speaking to journalists while opening a community centre for the exiled villagers of Assos, Christodoulides said the two sides would discuss arranging a meeting at talks between their negotiators scheduled for Tuesday.

Christodoulides said he was “happy with Erhurman’s positive response” to the proposal for friendly football matches between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot teams.

The president said an agreement involving the Cyprus Football Association (KOA) dating back to 2013, could be activated to allow the matches to take place under the recognised governing body.

The proposal is the 18th of 19 confidence-building measures submitted by Christodoulides to Erhurman and the United Nations.

Erhurman said earlier that he was willing to proceed with the idea, although he maintained that he had proposed similar matches months earlier.

Asked whether the United Nations had indicated when a meeting between the two leaders could take place, Christodoulides said there was nothing to announce yet.

He also clarified that no meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was planned during the latter’s visit to Brussels.

However, he said Fidan’s presence at the European Union “shows Turkey’s interest in the EU and it is something we are trying to capitalise on”.

Meanwhile, the president said work was beginning on implementing agreements concerning new crossings at Louroudjina-Lympia and Kambos-Karavostasi.

A meeting involving the negotiators, the technical committee on crossings has been scheduled to discuss the arrangements and timetable for the crossings.