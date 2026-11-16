Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said on Monday he is ready to accept a proposal from President Nikos Christodoulides for friendly football matches between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

In a Facebook post, Erhurman said such a decision by the two leaders “will contribute to creating a positive climate”, though he asserted that the idea was already among the ten confidence building measures he presented at his first meeting with Christodoulides, but played down the question of authorship.

The matches are the 18th point in a package of 19 that Christodoulides put to both Erhurman and the United Nations.

The package was published on Sunday by Phileleftheros, which reported that the proposals include reactivating the Imagine programme, returning Varosha with the port of Famagusta operating under European Commission auspices, and demining suspected dangerous areas of 70,000 square metres on each side.

Others cover a military dialogue between the National Guard and Turkish forces in the presence of the UN peacekeeping force, an end to violations in the buffer zone, and restoration of Greek place names on road signs.

The final point proposes a two-day leaders’ meeting on confidence building measures, followed by a wider session with the European Union and the three guarantor powers, in the presence of the UN Secretary-General.

In January, Erhurman said his proposal for an under-14 match between Greek and Turkish Cypriot teams had been declined on the grounds that Greek Cypriot clubs were “bound by international federation rules”.

In August, FC Barcelona cancelled a two-week children’s camp planned for the Near East University campus near Nicosia after the Cyprus Football Association had written to its Spanish counterpart, urging it to discourage the club from going ahead.

The association cited a 2013 agreement signed in Zurich under FIFA and UEFA, which provides for the Turkish Cypriot federation to be integrated into the Cyprus Football Association as the sole body recognised to organise the sport on the island.

Erhurman called the effort “clearly a defeat for all people and for humanity”, and later said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had described the cancellation as “discouraging”.

Last week Elam urged Real Madrid to cancel a youth camp planned for Ayios Epiktitos in Kyrenia.

The most recent bicommunal game reported was an amateur match in Nicosia on September 19 between Yenikent Percinci and Apollon Yeri. The European Union’s infopoint said it was supported as “a confidence-building initiative”.