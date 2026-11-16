From declarations to action, initiatives is one thing; reaching binding agreements is quite another

As COP31 in Antalya reached its halfway point, a clearer picture is beginning to emerge. Despite initially low expectations, the summit has produced some meaningful developments. Beyond electrification, new initiatives have been presented on climate finance, methane emissions reduction, climate adaptation and the energy transition.

However, announcing initiatives is one thing; reaching binding agreements is quite another.

Attention is now shifting from leaders’ speeches to the negotiations that will determine the summit’s final outcome.

The energy transition can continue advancing even when political commitment weakens, provided economic growth, energy security and business investment move in the same direction as climate objectives.

The real negotiations are only just beginning

With the leaders’ summit concluded, responsibility now passes to ministers and negotiators representing nearly 200 countries.

The most important issues remain unresolved: financing for developing economies, adaptation to climate impacts, emissions reductions and implementation of previous agreements.

Turkey, as host, and Australia, which is coordinating the negotiations, are seeking to make COP31 a summit focused on implementation.

But the disagreements are not merely technical. They concern how the financial burden should be shared, the respective responsibilities of developed and developing countries, and how much freedom governments should retain in shaping their national energy policies.

The second week will reveal whether these differences can be bridged.

Financing remains the biggest obstacle

In 2024, developed countries agreed at UN climate talks they would triple climate funding for developing countries to $300 billion per year by 2035. But since then, Trump and wars, faltering economies and national security priorities have eroded this.

Moreover, research by S&P Global into the green and sustainable bond market found that very little of the capital raised is being directed towards climate adaptation and resilience.

Furthermore, only a limited proportion flows across borders into developing countries, where the need is often greatest.

This exposes a structural problem. The availability of investment capital does not automatically mean that it reaches the countries and projects that need it.

Investors seek predictable returns, while many adaptation projects, such as flood protection and water management, do not generate sufficient commercial revenues.

At the same time, developing countries insist that climate finance should increasingly take the form of grants rather than loans. They warn that vulnerable countries cannot be expected to address a crisis to which they contributed very little by taking on even more public debt.

The problem is not simply how much money is available, but how it is allocated, on what terms, and who ultimately receives it.

Methane: An opportunity for faster results

Developments concerning methane are more encouraging.

New initiatives for international cooperation and philanthropic financing, involving commitments exceeding $480 million, have been announced at the summit.

Methane is a particularly powerful greenhouse gas, but it remains in the atmosphere for a much shorter period than carbon dioxide.

Reducing methane emissions can therefore contribute relatively quickly to limiting global warming.

Significant opportunities exist in oil and natural gas production and transportation, agriculture and waste management.

Addressing leaks from energy facilities and landfill sites can, in many cases, be achieved using technologies that are already available and at relatively modest cost.

This is a clear example of climate action capable of delivering measurable results without relying on long-term technological promises.

Climate adaptation is gaining importance

Another development is the growing emphasis on the impacts of climate change on human health and economic activity.

Prolonged heatwaves, wildfires, floods and water scarcity are already causing significant economic and social losses.

The Antalya Initiative for Health Resilience was presented at COP31, aiming to promote knowledge-sharing and strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems.

This approach is particularly important. Climate policy is not only about emissions targets for 2035 or 2050. It is also about protecting human lives, productivity, water resources and infrastructure today.

For countries such as Cyprus, where water scarcity, high temperatures and increasing desalination requirements already present serious challenges, adaptation must become a central priority.

New initiatives for the Mediterranean

Announcements by the European Commission under the Pact for the Mediterranean are particularly relevant.

The T-MED initiative aims to mobilise up to €25 billion in investment by 2035 for clean energy and infrastructure.

Cooperation initiatives were also announced to strengthen climate resilience, sustainable water management and biodiversity protection.

The Commission will also support the Union for the Mediterranean’s Climate Action Plan for 2027-2028.

These represent important opportunities for regional cooperation. However, the €25 billion is an investment mobilisation target, not funding that has already been secured.

For Cyprus, the challenge is to take advantage of such initiatives to support investment in electricity networks, energy storage, water management and climate adaptation.

Progress remains insufficient

Despite these positive developments, the overall assessments remain concerning.

According to Climate Action Tracker, collective progress on global climate policy has essentially stalled over the past five years.

Improvements achieved through clean technologies are being partly offset by rising energy demand, new investment in fossil fuels and the weakening of certain policies.

At the same time, new scientific analysis warns that even a temporary overshoot of the 1.5C warming threshold could cause irreversible impacts, even if temperatures subsequently decline.

This reinforces the need for immediate action, particularly where economically and technologically viable solutions are already available.

What should we expect from the second week?

COP31, which runs until November 20, has begun producing concrete initiatives, but it has not yet resolved the fundamental disagreements.

The real test will be whether negotiations lead to clearer financing mechanisms, more effective implementation of commitments and accelerated investment delivering measurable results.

The large participation of governments, businesses, investors and organisations could be a significant advantage. Tackling climate change requires much more than intergovernmental agreements.

The participation of more than 90,000 people at COP31, the highest number recorded so far, despite the absence of several major political leaders, is not necessarily a contradiction.

It reflects the fact that tackling climate change has developed into an enormous economic, technological and investment activity extending far beyond governments.

This is positive, provided it leads to real investment and tangible results. The energy transition cannot be achieved through political decisions alone.

The question remains, however: how much of what is discussed, announced and agreed at COP summits ultimately translates into completed projects, affordable clean energy and measurable emissions reductions?

Success cannot be measured by the number of participants, announcements or new initiatives.

It must be measured by how many commitments become real investments, how many projects are completed, and how far emissions are reduced without undermining energy security and economic growth.

That is the real challenge facing COP31 in its second week.