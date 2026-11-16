Cyprus’ investment fund sector recorded a slight increase in assets under management in September, despite a decline in the number of funds operating in the country, according to the latest figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The sector’s total assets rose by 0.6 per cent, an increase of approximately €49 million, to €8.42 billion in September 2026, compared with €8.37 billion in June, while the number of investment funds fell from 353 to 350.

The figures point to continued growth in the overall value of the sector, even as the number of funds declined by three over the three-month period.

The figures were included in the CBC’s November 2026 Investment Funds Statistics publication, released on Monday, November 16, covering the reference month of September.

The latest figures come as the Cyprus investment fund industry seeks a greater role in pension reform, with the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) arguing that the sector could help strengthen the second pillar of the country’s retirement system.

CIFA president Maria Panayiotou recently said the industry was ready to contribute through modern European investment products offering transparency, reliability and professional management.

“Everyone wants a system that secures a decent standard of living for tomorrow’s pensioners and remains sustainable for future generations,” she said.

The second pillar comprises provident funds and occupational pension schemes, operating alongside the first pillar, which is based on the Social Insurance Fund.

Panayiotou said strengthening the second pillar was important for the long-term sustainability of pensions, with Fiscal Council chairman Andreas Charalambous having also highlighted the need for its gradual development.