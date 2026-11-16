ASBIS and Kinisis back Autonomics’ expansion into US market

Cyprus-based robotics startup Autonomics will make its US market debut in Las Vegas on November 17, showcasing its autonomous cleaning technology at one of the world’s largest events for the cleaning and facilities management industry.

The company, backed by venture capital firm Kinisis Ventures and strategic investor ASBIS Group, will exhibit at the ISSA Show North America from November 17-19, as it seeks to build on its commercial traction across Europe and expand into the US market.

Autonomics is among the featured exhibitors in the event’s new Robotics and Autonomous Cleaning Experience (RACE) area, which for the first time gives autonomous cleaning technology a dedicated exhibition space.

The company will demonstrate its COMBO autonomous cleaning robot on November 17 from 1pm to 1.30pm in the Industrial Demo area at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre.

Designed for round-the-clock operation in industrial and warehousing environments, COMBO is part of a broader technology platform that allows businesses to manage multiple autonomous machines through a single system.

Autonomics’ artificial intelligence-based fleet orchestration software is designed to bring together robots from different manufacturers and coordinate their operations as one fleet.

The platform uses live data from the machines to support scheduling, monitoring and maintenance decisions, while giving operators real-time visibility over performance, costs and service quality.

The company said its US expansion followed growing demand from facilities owners and operators seeking automation to address labour shortages and service challenges.

“We did not want to enter the US by simply turning up with a product. We planned this move step by step with our team and with KV and ASBIS, who have been far more than investors,” said Autonomics co-founder Pavel Butov.

“KV’s presence and network in the US opened doors for us with customers, partners and advisers, while ASBIS’ experience in marketing, sales, support and logistics means we can properly support US deployments from day one. That combination makes this expansion realistic, not just ambitious,” he added.

Autonomics co-founder Pavel Zhurakhovskii said US facilities operators were looking for dependable technology that could be deployed at scale rather than futuristic machines.

“Our robots are already working in demanding environments such as the Four Seasons, and Autonomics’ software allows an operator to manage an entire fleet from one platform,” he said.

Kinisis Ventures invested in the company in March 2026 through its second fund, KVF II.

Since then, it has worked with Autonomics’ founders on a €1 million bridge financing round, which closed in October, and the establishment of a Delaware C Corporation.

Kinisis also helped arrange introductions to US lawyers, accountants, state economic development programmes and prospective customers, while using its US presence and network to support the expansion.

ASBIS Group, one of the largest information and communications technology distributors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is also a strategic investor, bringing distribution, sales, service and support expertise.

“We invested early in Autonomics because we saw the complete package, well-engineered robots, a smart software platform that operates them at fleet level, and a strong team of founders and entrepreneurs capable of competing globally,” said Serhei Kostevitch, chief executive and chairman of ASBISc Enterprises Plc.

“Large markets such as the US are where that combination can really scale, and we are proud to support a Cyprus company as it takes that step,” he added.

Chris Droussiotis, senior partner at Kinisis Ventures, said the US had been considered a core market for Autonomics from the outset and that the expansion had been planned with the founders and ASBIS.

Having a US operations lead in place before the launch meant the company would arrive in Las Vegas with relationships already established, he added.

The US preparations have been led by Dominic Panayi, Autonomics’ director of US operations, who has spent the past five months meeting prospective customers, strategic partners and potential growth investors while preparing the company’s entry into the market.

“After five months of preparation here, everything tells us the timing is right,” said Panayi.

“Our initial meetings with customers and strategic partners have been very promising, insightful and pivotal in shaping the rollout,” he added.

“The US market is ready for what Autonomics offers,” Panayi stated.

The company’s exhibition will take place at booth 131 in the RACE area of the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre, with Butov, Zhurakhovskii and Panayi attending alongside Droussiotis and Andreas Panayi from Kinisis Ventures.