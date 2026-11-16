The labour market continues to operate at full employment, buoyed by the ongoing hiring of non-EU nationals, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas told MPs on Monday.

Speaking during a parliamentary review of the ministry’s budget for 2027, Mousiouttas said the joblessness rate stayed under 4 per cent during the first half of the year.

From January to September, the average number of people listed as unemployed came to 10,662.

Full employment is an economic condition in which nearly all individuals who are willing and able to work at prevailing wages can find a job. It is not zero unemployment. In major developed economies, full employment is typically associated with an unemployment rate roughly between 4 and 6 per cent.

Taking questions, the minister said that during the first nine months of the year authorities received 3,210 applications from employers wanting to hire 21,057 non-EU nationals.

On this point, Elam MP Linos Hadjigeorgiou asked how authorities ensure that the hiring of these foreign nationals is not to the detriment of locals.

Responding, a ministry official said that prior to issuing work permits to non-EU nationals, the ministry surveys the market and, “if there is an available Cypriot who is registered in the unemployment register, then he or she is sent first”.

In addition, if the Cypriot unemployed person does not get hired, the employer in question is not granted permission to hire a non-EU national for the job.

In the meantime, said Mousiouttas, the government continues to crack down on undeclared work.

“Under no circumstances must Cyprus get a bad reputation in terms of inhumane living conditions for foreign workers or that trafficking takes place,” he noted.

The labour ministry’s budget for 2027 provides for expenditures of €998 million – €42 million more than 2026.

It is the last ministry budget to be reviewed in parliament.

According to the Labour Force Survey (Q2 2026), the labour force in Cyprus stands at 540,130 persons – representing 65.6 per cent of the population.