The trial concerning Turkish Cypriot former MEP Oz Karahan and former Sigma TV journalist Giorgos Tattis was adjourned on Monday and rescheduled for March 30, 2027.

The court cited an ongoing hearing in another case and a shortage of Turkish interpreters as the reason for the postponement.

Defence lawyer Efstathios Efstathiou said he was ready to proceed, and the prosecution said it was also prepared, having secured the attendance of a prosecution witness.

Karahan and Tattis were arrested at the October 1 Independence Day parade in Nicosia in 2024 after unfurling a banner reading “Republic of Cyprus the only solution”.

At the time, the police said that banners containing political content were prohibited at the event, and they alleged that the pair had refused instructions to take them down and were arrested.

The authorities also claimed that one of the men had verbally abused officers and that both had resisted arrest. One of the two was also accused of assaulting a police officer.

When they appeared before the court in June 2025, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case has been rescheduled several times so far, with Karahan and Tattis having previously expressed their frustration about the postponement, saying the continued delays were causing ongoing hardship.