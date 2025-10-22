The trial two people arrested during the independence day parade last year was postponed by the Nicosia district court on Wednesday.

Journalist Giorgos Tattis and Turkish Cypriot political activist Oz Karahan were arrested during the parade on October 1, 2024 for waving what was described at the time as a political banner.

Their lawyer, from the office of Efstathios Efstathiou, told the Cyprus News Agency that Judge Adriana Solomonidou, who has taken over the case, had another obligation before the criminal court and postponed it until Fenruary 26.

Karahan and Tattis were arrested after unfurling a banner which read ‘Republic of Cyprus: the only solution’ at the parade.

Police found the banner contained “political content” – something which is forbidden at independence day parades.

An altercation with the police followed, which resulted in their arrest.

At the previous hearing on June 20, the two defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges they face.

A small bunch of protestors held a demonstration outside the court on Wednesday.