French far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that France would continue to give Ukraine material and humanitarian assistance if she is elected president next spring.

France does not have the budget to help Ukraine more financially, but Le Pen would honor commitments already made to Ukraine, including a €90 billion ($99.20 billion) joint European Union loan, Le Pen added in a statement after meeting with Vadym Omelchenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to France

Le Pen told the ambassador to tell Ukrainian ​President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that she would be available to meet with him in Brussels or Paris, according to the statement, while Omelchenko said in his own statement that Le Pen had been invited to visit Ukraine

Zelenskiy has insisted that Europe, and particularly France, have a seat at the table for peace negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, Omelchenko said

Omelchenko said he and Le Pen had discussed their points of view on Ukraine joining the EU and NATO as well as cooperation in the digital, nuclear energy and the defence sectors

Le Pen, who in the past has expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has expressed opposition to Ukraine joining the European Union, an important aim for Kyiv

Le Pen is considered the frontrunner in France’s presidential elections next year, with polls indicating that she will top the first round