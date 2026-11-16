Norway has imposed an immediate entry ban on Russian and Belarusian professional athletes travelling to compete, including those with neutral status, the government announced on Monday.

The ban also covers accompanying support staff. The new rules apply to pending visa applications

Norway announced the entry ban on Russian and Belarusian professional athletes last week but did not say when it would take effect

Lillehammer hosts the ski jumping World Cup opener on November 20-22. Cross-country and Nordic combined World Cup events follow in Trondheim on December 4-6

The government cited close ties between elite Russian sport and the state. It wants the ban to last as long as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues