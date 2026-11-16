Poor insulation, draughts and construction flaws can leave homes uncomfortable even when the heating is on, while experts say better building design and simple changes can help

Although Cyprus is known for its long hot summers and relatively mild winters, when the temperature drops, homes can feel surprisingly cold. Even with the heating on and windows shut, rooms never feel truly warm. And once the heating goes off, the room can feel as though it was never heated in the first place.

Why is this the case in a country where winter temperatures are generally much milder than those in northern Europe?

Why many Cyprus homes struggle to retain heat

According to Assistant Professor of Architectural Technology and Energy at Neapolis University Pafos Dr Constantinos Vassiliades, the issue often lies with the buildings themselves.

Many older homes in Cyprus were built before energy efficiency became an important consideration. Buildings dating from the 1980s to the early 2000s are particularly vulnerable, he explains, as many were built with little or no insulation, single glazed windows and aluminium frames that offered little protection against heat loss.

“The paradox is that a mild outdoor climate does not automatically produce a comfortable indoor environment,” he says.

Even though the heating is on rooms can still feel cold

Cyprus introduced minimum energy performance requirements in 2007, with standards becoming progressively stricter since then. The current framework also brought the nearly-zero-energy-building approach into the requirements for new buildings from 2020.

However, Vassiliades warns that meeting these standards does not guarantee a comfortable home.

The quality of construction, the building’s orientation, and how residents use their homes also matter.

Perhaps more surprisingly, a thermostat does not always tell the whole story. The temperature in a room may be 20 or 21C, but if the walls, windows and floors remain cold, occupants can still feel chilly because their bodies lose heat towards these surfaces.

“We do not experience a room through air temperature alone,” Vassiliades explains.

This can be particularly noticeable in poorly insulated buildings made from reinforced concrete, masonry and tiles. These materials provide what architects call thermal mass: the ability to absorb, store and release heat. This can help regulate indoor temperatures when properly incorporated into a building’s design but thermal mass is not insulation. A heavily built, uninsulated home can take a long time to warm up, especially when the heating is used only intermittently.

Constantinos Vassiliades

Humidity may add to the discomfort, but Vassiliades warns against treating it as the main culprit. Cold walls and windows, together with draughts entering through poorly sealed doors and window frames, are often more significant causes of discomfort.

Insulation is only part of the problem

For certified Passivhaus and Nearly Zero-Energy Building (nZEB) designer and architect Giorgos Nearchou, the way buildings are constructed is just as important as the materials used. He points out two often overlooked issues: airtightness and thermal bridges. Thermal bridges occur when parts of a building, such as concrete columns, beams, and floor slabs, provide pathways for heat to escape.

Even expensive insulation and high-performance windows may not deliver the expected results if they are poorly installed.

“Insulation reduces heat transfer, while high-performance windows minimise heat loss and improve internal surface temperatures. However, even expensive materials can underperform when incorrectly installed,” he explains.

Nearchou also believes homeowners are not always given enough guidance on how to operate their homes efficiently.

Giorgos Nearchou

“We spend considerable time designing and constructing buildings, yet very little explaining to occupants how to use them properly. Our professional responsibility should not end when we hand over the keys.”

One common mistake, he says, is allowing a home to become excessively cold before turning on the heating. Systems such as underfloor heating may take considerable time to warm the building’s thermal mass.

Another is setting the air conditioner to 30C, believing it will accelerate heating the room. According to Nearchou, this does not heat the room faster, just establishes a higher target temperature, potentially wasting energy up the process and can waste energy. He recommends maintaining spaces between 18 and 23C.

What traditional Cypriot homes can teach modern architecture

Some lessons about keeping homes comfortable may also be found in Cyprus’ architectural heritage.

Architect and internationally recognised expert in bioclimatic architecture, energy, sustainability, and the urban environment, Professor Despina Serghides explains that traditional Cypriot homes often incorporated features that responded to the local climate.

Despina Serghides

Thick masonry walls helped moderate temperature changes, while courtyards and the traditional sunroom were used to take advantage of the seasonal conditions.

She cautions that traditional houses were not necessarily comfortable by today’s standards. However, their designs often made use of natural heating and cooling, reducing the need for mechanical systems.

The orientation of a building is particularly important in the winter. South facing windows can allow light into the room when the sun sits lower in the sky, warming the space naturally throughout the day.

Heavy building materials can absorb some of that warmth and release it gradually as temperatures fall.

Serghides argues that modern architecture should make better use of these principles, combining them with effective insulation and modern construction techniques.

“In short, tradition often worked with climate physics naturally, modern buildings need those same principles engineered deliberately,” she says.

How to make an existing home warmer

So what can you do if your house is already cold?

According to Vassiliades, homeowners should address heat loss before investing in more powerful heating systems. Insulating the roof, sealing gaps around windows and doors, and improving poorly insulated walls can make a difference, depending on the building. Simple measures, such as opening curtains to let in winter sunlight and closing them in the evening, can also help.

To find out more: www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352484725004251, sanestudiocy.com/, www.cyi.ac.cy/index.php/eewrc/about-the-center/eewrc-our-people/itemlist/user/296-despina-serghides.html