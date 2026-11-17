An agreement for the opening of new crossing points before the forthcoming tripartite meeting of President Nikos Christodoulides, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “feasible”, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

“We believe, and have previously indicated, based on discussions held over the recent period and the regular meetings between [Christodoulides and Erhurman], that it is feasible to reach an agreement on an additional announcement regarding the crossing points at Mia Milia and at Athienou and Pyroi, even before the joint meeting,” he said.

The two leaders had agreed last week to open two new crossing points, one linking Louroujina to Lympia, and the other Kambos to the village of Karavostasi, but mayors in both Nicosia and Athienou expressed upset that their localities were passed over for crossing points.

With this reaction in mind, Letymbiotis on Tuesday said that Christodoulides had suggested another leaders’ meeting prior to the planned tripartite, which is expected to take place later this month, saying that such a meeting “would be positive and beneficial”.

“In any case, however, the core of the discussion with the UN secretary-general will focus on the substance and methodology of the Cyprus issue. Indeed, this was the secretary-general’s own objective,” he said.

On this front, he said that while confidence-building measures “allow us to approach the joint meeting with positive momentum”, they “are not, and cannot be an end in themselves”.

“Our desire and our aim is to engage in a discussion on the substance and methodology, with the goal of reaching an enlarged meeting. The meeting would serve as a springboard for the announcement of substantive negotiations, picking up from where they left off in 2017,” he said, in reference to the collapse of talks at Crans-Montana.

Tripartite likely to take place before month’s end

Sources had informed the Cyprus Mail last week that it is expected that the tripartite meeting may well take place before the end of the month, with it possible that that meeting will then pave the way for an enlarged meeting to be held.

At present, it is understood that the tripartite meeting will take place at some point after Guterres returns from the Philippines, where he is attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)’s leaders’ summit, which will conclude on Wednesday.

The tripartite meeting will then most likely take place in Europe.

Guterres had said during his visit to the island in July that an enlarged meeting, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, and the UN, will be convened “after adequate progress” is achieved on confidence-building measures, the meeting’s methodology and the substance of the talks.

The Cyprus Mail was told that should it be deemed that “adequate” progress has been achieved at the end of the tripartite meeting, it remains possible that an enlarged meeting could be held during the first half of December.