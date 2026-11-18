Three suspects though to be involved in the murder of a British man in Peyia last week were on Wednesday once more remanded in police custody.

His partner, 42, her son, 20, and his girlfriend, 35, also British, were arrested in the hours afterwards and on Wednesday morning were taken to Paphos district court which renewed their remand for a further five days.

Police officer Plastiras Simillidis said 69 statements have been taken so far, while searches were carried out in three premises and four vehicles, from where a total of 200 pieces of evidence were received.

According to the 35-year-old, she heard the 51-year-old victim’s partner asking him to choose between her and cocaine. She then heard him try and break into the room in which his partner had locked herself.

The 51-year-old Briton was stabbed in a house in Peyia on November 9. He was found injured in a car abandoned at a roadside in the Coral Bay area.

An ambulance had been called, which took him to Paphos general hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

According to police, all three suspects described incidents of violent behaviour and jealousy on the part of the victim, which they put down to his cocaine use.

The 20-year-old said he had accompanied his girlfriend to the Coral Bay area, where the knife and a bloodstained blanket were thrown into a bin.

The landfill where the bin would have been emptied has since been searched, but the knife has not yet been located.

Meanwhile, investigators found that footage from the CCTV camera at the 20-year-old’s residence had been deleted.

Police said approximately 40 more statements need to be taken. At the same time, footage from 20 more CCTV cameras is expected to be examined, while investigators are also awaiting telecommunications data.

Authorities are also continuing to search for the victim’s mobile phone, which is considered an important piece of evidence.

The referral of the three suspects before the Paphos permanent criminal court is expected to be examined on November 23.

The 20-year-old and his mother said the victim frequently abused cocaine, and that there had been an altercation two days prior to his death.

They said that on November 9, the victim tried to stab the mother, alleging infidelity, and the son intervened; the son claims he used the same knife as the victim.

However the 35-year-old told police both men held knives during the argument.

Officers who reached the house found bloodstains and a floor that appeared to have been recently mopped.

Investigations into the case remain ongoing.