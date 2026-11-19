President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman will meet again on Tuesday, Erhurman’s office said on Thursday, with preparations ongoing for a planned tripartite meeting involving the pair and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The meeting will take place in the buffer zone west of Nicosia at 3pm.

Sources had informed the Cyprus Mail last week that it is expected that the tripartite meeting may well take place before the end of the month, with it possible that that meeting will then pave the way for an enlarged meeting to be held.

At present, it is understood that the tripartite meeting will take place at some point after Guterres returns from the Philippines, where he was attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)’s leaders’ summit until Wednesday.

The tripartite meeting will then most likely take place in Europe.

Guterres had said during his visit to the island in July that an enlarged meeting, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, and the UN, will be convened “after adequate progress” is achieved on confidence-building measures, the meeting’s methodology and the substance of the talks.

Enlarged meeting in December remains possible

The Cyprus Mail was told that should it be deemed that “adequate” progress has been achieved at the end of the tripartite meeting, it remains possible that an enlarged meeting could be held during the first half of December.

On this front, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis had said on Tuesday that an agreement for the opening of new crossing points before the tripartite meeting is “feasible”.

“We believe, and have previously indicated, based on discussions held over the recent period and the regular meetings between [Christodoulides and Erhurman], that it is feasible to reach an agreement on an additional announcement regarding the crossing points at Mia Milia and at Athienou and Pyroi, even before the joint meeting,” he said.

The two leaders had agreed last week to open two new crossing points, south of the village of Louroujina, near Larnaca, and south of the village of Karavostasi, west of Lefka, but mayors in both Nicosia and Athienou expressed upset that their localities were passed over for crossing points.

Erhurman ’51-per-cent’ optimistic over tripartite meeting’s prospects

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said he is “51-per-cent” optimistic about the chances of there being a result to announce following the tripartite meeting.

“I do not like selling false hope, nor do I like selling despair. Let’s say 51 to 49. I think something new will emerge,” he told Genc TV, stressing that Guterres “would probably not want to hold his last Cyprus meeting in vain”, given that his term in office will draw to a conclusion in six weeks’ time.