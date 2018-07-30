Three arrested for illegal stay

Three arrested for illegal stay

Paphos police arrested three people, two aged 20 and a 17-year-old, for illegally staying in the country on Sunday.

They were checked for documents after moving suspiciously on Poseidonos avenue in Kato Paphos but did not have any ID cards or passports on them.

After they were arrested to investigate their identity one of them, a 20-year-old man, admitted to bring behind a theft at Bania restaurant in Kato Paphos on July 23 and handed over a mobile phone he had stolen.

Police are investigating if the three have been involved in other crimes.

