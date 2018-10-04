The prehistoric ice era is being brought to life at the Mall of Cyprus in an exhibition running until November 7 organised in co-operation with Hellenic Bank.

Children and adults have the chance to experience the animals that lived on earth millions of years ago during the Ice Age with the help of robotic experiences and installations that add up to a unique time-travel journey. Transforming an educational presentation into a playful and interactive exhibition, viewers can learn about the harsh living conditions of the people of that time and their battle against wild animals, discover the wonders of extinct animals and come very close to touching the coat of a mammoth, a saber tooth tiger, a smilodon, a majestic tiger and the giant beaver.

In addition to being open to the wider public, Explore the Ice Age welcomes young students from kindergartens and primary schools for organised visits. For more information on this and reservations call 77776255.

