A new beach is to be created in the heart of Limassol, the city’s mayor Yiannis Armeftis said on Friday.

Speaking to newspaper Phileleftheros, he confirmed that the area, which is located between the shipyard and the city’s marina, west of the city’s centre in an area that was previously off-limits to the public, has already been cleared of “bulky objects and other materials”.

The new beach is set to be around 350 metres in length and will form part of a wider regeneration project of Aktaias Street, the road off which it is located, with a new pedestrian and cycle path expected to be created nearby.

The cycle path is set to be just over a kilometre long and will cost €397,000 plus value added tax. It will feature a “cool pavement” surface to help reduce ground temperatures, while smart lighting with motion sensors, tree planting, and street furniture will also be installed.

Armeftis, meanwhile, extolled the virtues of the planned new beach.

“With this new beach to the west of the city centre, residents of Ayios Antonios, Ayios Ioannis, and Tsiflikouda will be given the opportunity to cool off and enjoy the sea. The municipality’s intention is to evaluate the condition of the sea and the seabed so that it can be fully mapped and cleaned,” he said.

He added that the new beach will be “a new spot for relaxation and refreshment”.

In addition, he said, his municipality has cleared abandoned buildings and removed buildings which were constructed illegally in the area.

Meanwhile, he said, other nearby buildings, such as old carob warehouses, are already being repurposed and put into use.

However, a key barrier remains. Armeftis said the full potential of the area cannot be reached without moving the existing shipyard, and as such urged the government to support relocating the shipbuilders to a more suitable area.

He said the “entire area” surrounding the planned new beach is “of essential importance for the city”.

“This is a new area which connects the city with the new port, where a new public space will be created, and access to the beach will be expanded by around a kilometre,” he said.

Armeftis said his municipality’s aim is to build a sustainable, functional and friendly coastal zone that encourages people to walk or cycle instead of driving.

The project is is part of the city’s “Limassol 2030” vision and the broader climate agreement, which promotes energy efficiency, clean mobility, and the upgrade of public spaces using environmentally responsible design.