The police have issued a new warning regarding online fraud, through which scammers appear interested in purchasing an item and request bank details to extract money.
A 62-year-old reported on Friday that an individual had shown an interest in purchasing a camera he had put up for sale.
The potential buyer asked the seller to follow a link and enter his bank account details in order to accept the payment.
The link took him to what appeared to be a courier’s site. He then contacted the courier only to find out that the courier did not provide such services.
The man realised it was a scam and reported it to the police.
The police urge the public to avoid following links and entering personal or bank account details before verifying the procedure.
Click here to change your cookie preferences