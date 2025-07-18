The police have issued a new warning regarding online fraud, through which scammers appear interested in purchasing an item and request bank details to extract money.

A 62-year-old reported on Friday that an individual had shown an interest in purchasing a camera he had put up for sale.

The potential buyer asked the seller to follow a link and enter his bank account details in order to accept the payment.

The link took him to what appeared to be a courier’s site. He then contacted the courier only to find out that the courier did not provide such services.

The man realised it was a scam and reported it to the police.

The police urge the public to avoid following links and entering personal or bank account details before verifying the procedure.