A 58-year-old woman was killed early on Friday morning while crossing Omonia Avenue in Limassol, police have confirmed.

The incident happened around 7am when the woman attempted to cross the road and was struck by a passing vehicle. The car did not stop at the scene.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and rushed the woman to Limassol general hospital. Doctors on duty pronounced her dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

No arrests have been made so far.