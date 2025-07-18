Relatives of missing persons on Friday urged the UN chief to renew his efforts to determine the fate their loved ones without further delay and marched from the House to the Ledra Palace crossing point to hand a resolution to the United Nations addressed to Antonio Guterres.

The event was organised by the Organisation of Relatives of Undeclared Prisoners and Missing Persons of Cyprus and the Panhellenic Committee of Relatives of Missing Persons in Cyprus, and it was attended by MPs and representatives of parties and organisations.

In their resolution, the relatives express deep concern that the issue was still open and called on the UN secretary-general to act so that the Committee of Missing Persons received all the support it needed.

The main commemorative event to honour and in memory of the missing persons will take place on Saturday at the Panorama of Missing Persons and will be attended by President Nikos Christodoulides, Archbishop of Cyprus Georgios, House president Annita Demetriou and a delegation of the Hellenic Parliament.