A 76-year-old man died when he was crushed by his tractor in Simou, Paphos on Sunday.

Stefanos Lefkati from Arodes was working in his vineyard on his hand-operated tractor when he lost control over the vehicle at around 7pm. He sustained fatal injuries when the tractor fell on him.

The man was found by relatives who searched for him when he did not return home.

He was officially declared dead at Paphos hospital.

The causes of the work accident are being investigated.