July 5, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning issued for Monday

By Katy Turner0725
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The Department of Meteorology on Sunday afternoon issued a yellow weather warning for extreme high temperatures on Monday.

The warning is valid from 1pm on Monday until 5pm.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41C inland and to around 33C on Troodos.

Vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are advised to act with caution.

 





