Disy and Akel lead early exit polls, turnout down on 2016 (Update 3)

Early exit polls indicate seven parties in the new House of Representatives emerging from Sunday’s polls, with the embattled ruling party Disy managing to hang on to first place, with main opposition Akel snapping at its heels.

Centre Diko, which has seen high profile members splinter off to form Dipa, emerges as comfortably in third position, while there appears to be a close fight between far-right Elam, the Greens and Edek, with Dipa not far behind.

Smaller parties are at risk of being squeezed out, with Solidarity and Change of Generation formed by now independent MP Anna Theologou uncomfortably close to the 3.6 per cent threshold to secure a seat in the 56-member House.

In the 2016 elections Disy secured 30.69 per cent of the vote and 18 seats, with Akel second with 25.67 per cent and 16 seats and Diko third with 14.49per cent and nine seats.

Edek’s electoral strength was 6.18 per cent and three seats. Citizens Alliance (6.01 per cent) and Solidarity Movement (5.24 per cent) also got three seats each. The Greens and Elam both had two MPs with 4.81 per cent and 3.71 per cent each.

Early exit poll results are based on 75 per cent of those polled. These are to be updated soon.

The first exit polls showed big parties Disy and Akel ahead in the election for a new House of Representatives with 24-28 per cent and 23- 27 per cent respectively.

Diko comes in third with 9.5 per cent to 12 per cent, while there is a battle for fourth place between Edek, the Greens and Elam.

Specifically, Edek are between 4.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent, Greens between 4 per cent and 6 per cent, Elam between 5 per cent and 7 per cent and Dipa between 4 per cent and 6 per cent.

The smaller parties of Solidarity and Change of Generation are projected at between 2 per cent and four per cent, struggling therefore to make the 3.6 per cent threshold.

The exit poll by CyBC covered 75 per cent of canvassing prior to the end of voting at 6.00pm. Projections are to be updated when all the sample of 3200 voters is counted.

The Antenna exit poll shows Disy with 26.9 per cent, Akel with 25 per cent, Diko with 12.3 per cent, Elam with 6.4 per cent, Edek with 5.9 per cent, Dipa with 4.9 per cent, Greens with 4.5 per cent, Active Citizens with 3.3 per cent and Change of Generation with 2.7 per cent.

The Mega poll shows Disy with 27 to 23 per cent, Akel with 26 to 22 per cent, Diko with 12.5 to 9.5 per cent, Elam with 9.5 to 6.5 per cent, Edek with 7.5 to 5.5 per cent, Greens with 6.5 to 4.5 per cent, Dipa with 6 to 3 per cent, Active Citizens with 4.5 to 2.5 per cent and Solidarity 4 to 2 per cent and Change of Generation with 4 to 2 per cent.

According to Sigma Disy with 28 to 28 per cent, Akel with 27 to 23 per cent, Diko with 13.2 to 10 per cent, Elam with 8 to 6 per cent, Edek with 7 to 5per cent, Greens with 5.7 to 3.7 per cent, Dipa with 6 to 4 per cent, Solidarity 3 to 3 per cent, Change of Generation with 4 to 2 per cent Active Citizens with 3.6 to 1.5 per cent.

All polls are based on initial results.

Meanwhile, total turnout on Sunday’s parliamentary elections was 63.9 per cent (or 356,672 voters) down from 66.7 per cent in the elections of 2016, chief returning officer Constantinos Constantinou said on Sunday.

Turnout was down in all districts except Famagusta.

Announcing the end of voting, the chief returning officer said that the turnout by district is:

Nicosia 63.2 per cent (65.5 per cent in 2016)

Limassol 61 per cent (66.1 per cent in 2016)

Famagusta 73.1 per cent (67.1 per cent in 2016)

Larnaca 64 per cent (67 per cent in 2016)

Paphos 70.3 per cent (72.3 per cent in 2016)

Abroad 61.9 per cent 63 per cent in 2016)