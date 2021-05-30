May 30, 2021

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia municipality slams vandalism of Eleftheria Square

By Staff Reporter01082
192360061 4277942022225597 7438699994584624870 n
Photo posted by the municipality on Facebook

Nicosia Municipality on Sunday castigated vandalism at Eleftheria Square which it blamed on fans of Omonia29M on Saturday evening and said will cost several thousands of euros to repair.

In a written statement, Nicosia Municipality also questioned inadequate policing of the area, given the fact that police had been informed and that fans were celebrating their team winning the third division.

“Eleftheria Square, a project which was just completed, was embraced by citizens of Nicosia as a venue for walks and relaxation,” it said.

And it added: “At the first opportunity, a group of our fellow citizens did not show respect, and caused damage to this public property, the restoration of which will cost the municipality and by extension citizens, several thousand euros.”

The municipality said it was happy that Nicosia sports clubs were distinguishing themselves but could not understand why this success should come with destruction of city property.

“We are all Nicosians who love their town. But the first practical expression of this love is respect. Yesterday’s vandalism shows anything but respect.”

Omonia29M had clinched the third division and promotion to the second last week, but Saturday was the last game of the season and the team was awarded the trophy after its match with ENAD yesterday.

193661549 4277942292225570 6403876871422507195 n

Related posts

North ‘ready to open crossings tomorrow’, Saner calls on Anastasiades (update)

Staff Reporter

State bracing for more cyberattacks

Jonathan Shkurko

Election: turnout at almost 57% per cent, down from 2016 (Update 7)

Staff Reporter

Re-imagining the sounds of Medieval Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Hunters party candidate arrested after fracas with police officer over mask

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: testing locations for Monday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign