Nicosia municipality slams vandalism of Eleftheria Square

Nicosia Municipality on Sunday castigated vandalism at Eleftheria Square which it blamed on fans of Omonia29M on Saturday evening and said will cost several thousands of euros to repair.

In a written statement, Nicosia Municipality also questioned inadequate policing of the area, given the fact that police had been informed and that fans were celebrating their team winning the third division.

“Eleftheria Square, a project which was just completed, was embraced by citizens of Nicosia as a venue for walks and relaxation,” it said.

And it added: “At the first opportunity, a group of our fellow citizens did not show respect, and caused damage to this public property, the restoration of which will cost the municipality and by extension citizens, several thousand euros.”

The municipality said it was happy that Nicosia sports clubs were distinguishing themselves but could not understand why this success should come with destruction of city property.

“We are all Nicosians who love their town. But the first practical expression of this love is respect. Yesterday’s vandalism shows anything but respect.”

Omonia29M had clinched the third division and promotion to the second last week, but Saturday was the last game of the season and the team was awarded the trophy after its match with ENAD yesterday.