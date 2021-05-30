What gets us moving: 20 dance styles from across the world

In this video, we travel across the world to discover 20 popular styles of dance.

While some scientists believe dance may have evolved as a vehicle for expressing social and cultural information, what is clear today is that the impulse to dance is innate in all of us, and an integral part of our shared cultural fabric – from viral TikTok routines to shows like ‘Dancing with the Stars’.

Here, from capoeira, to belly-dancing, ballet and beyond, each of the dancing styles we encounter offers a living illustration as to how humankind continues to evolve and celebrate its unique self-expression.

