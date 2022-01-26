January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: New dates for children’s vaccination

By Staff Reporter0379
The health ministry will operate vaccination centres specially for children aged 5 to 11 in Nicosia and Limassol in order to facilitate parents and increase vaccination coverage in the younger population.

The centres will operate in cooperation with the Pediatric Society of Cyprus and will cater exclusively to children of that age group.

One will operate on Saturday, January 29 at the state fair in Nicosia and the second the Saturday after that on February 5 at the Spyros Kyprianou sports centre in Limassol.

On January 29, point A of the vaccination centre at the state fair will administer jabs only to children aged 5 and 11 (walk in and by appointment through the vaccination portal) between 8.00 am and 2.00 pm.

The same will apply at point A of the vaccination centre at the Spyros Kyprianou sports centre in Limassol on February 5.

Children not registered with Gesy will also be able to get vaccinated on both dates.

All children must present a consent form signed by both parents.

 

