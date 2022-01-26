PwC signs inclusion MoU with Diversity Charter Cyprus

January 27, 2022

PwC Cyprus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Diversity Charter Cyprus, as it presses on with its long-running mission to create a work environment that respects and promotes diversity and inclusion.

Diversity Charter Cyprus (DCC) is part of the EU Platform of Diversity Charters: a ground-breaking European Commission initiative, launched in 2010, which offers detailed information, guidance and support, in tandem with a strong network of local and European companies. As such, DCC encourages companies and other entities to develop and implement diverse and inclusive workplace policies, providing a valuable resource in the effort to fight discrimination while promoting equality at work.

Given that creating a fair workplace for all is a top priority for PwC Cyprus, the organisation has been implementing an incredibly ambitious Diversity and Inclusion programme over the past eight years. The organisation’s long-running goal is to contribute to building a fairer, more inclusive society. To this end, PwC Cyprus provides its clients with support, as well as the necessary tools, to design their own Diversity and Inclusion programmes.

PwC Cyprus fosters a gender-balanced workplace, and employs staff members from over 26 different nationalities. The organisation is also an active member of the Shine network, an internal LGBT+ and Allies Network, which aims to support and integrate LGBT+ people, and has taken part in PwC’s EMEA Pride Week over the past three years.

“The organisation will continue to support initiatives like the Diversity Charter Cyprus, while working methodically to ensure that all its employees have access to equal opportunities and support,” said Cleo Papadopoulou, Partner and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer at PwC Cyprus.

