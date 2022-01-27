January 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police will investigate prostitution gang claims ‘seriously’

By Gina Agapiou00
ilias
Ilias Gkionis

Police on Thursday said they will assess ‘seriously and responsibly’ a 47-page file sent by Greek activist Ilias Gkionis which includes information about the alleged Cyprus link to a prostitution ring.

The file, which includes photographic material and various posts from social media, was sent by email on Wednesday afternoon.

“Citizens collaborating with police brings results,” police spokesman Christos Andreou told the media on Thursday, highlighting the police’s “will and responsibility” to investigate the claims.

Gkionis, who spoke to local media earlier in the morning, had accused local police of “covering up scandals” for years, adding that he will leak the information to his social media as well.

He said the Cypriot man implicated in the prostitution ring comes from a well-known family that has been involved in the mafia.

According to the activist, there is also a judge in Cyprus who has acquitted guilty people.

He added he is in contact with sexual harassment victims and is continuing his own investigations.

The reports emerged after Gkionis helped bring to light the alleged drug-facilitated rape of a 24-year-old woman at a New Year’s Eve party at a hotel in Thessaloniki.

Greek lawyer Nikos Dialinas, who provides legal advice to 24-year-old Georgia Bika, said there were Cypriots and women from Cyprus at the party in Greece

Bika, who reported the rape to police on January 2, has said she attended the party on New Year’s Eve at which several businesspeople were present. According to her report, she was not feeling well and decided to book a room at the hotel when two men approached her offering to help her find the room.

She said she woke up without underwear in a room that had a suitcase filled with men’s clothing and a blister pack reading Sandoz, a medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction.

The forensic examination of the woman showed signs of violence.

 

 

 

 

