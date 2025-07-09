An 81-year-old man was murdered in Limassol the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Cyprus News Agency reported that the police had been called at around 4.25am by the man’s son, who informed them that he had stabbed his father to death.

The police attended the scene and found the man dead.

News website Alpha reported that the 81-year-old was sleeping in an armchair in his house’s ground floor when his son stabbed him to death.

The website also reported that the man was stabbed six times in total – four times in the chest and twice in the hand – with a “large kitchen knife”.

More to follow…