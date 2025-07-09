The internationally acclaimed author, philosopher and founder of the European School of Economics, Elio D’Anna, will be live on stage at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol for the first time in a few months’ time.

Best known for his global best-selling book The School for Gods, Elio D’Anna will deliver a powerful keynote speech followed by a live Q&A session with the audience. This 2.5-hour event promises to inspire, challenge and awaken new perspectives on personal power, consciousness and transformation.

The event will be held in English, with simultaneous subtitles available in all languages to accommodate audiences from all backgrounds. It is bound to be a fully booked event so mark your calendars for September 17 and grab your tickets on the Rialto website.

As the founder and president of the European School of Economics, D’Anna has managed to take the school worldwide. Today it operates six campuses around the globe in London, New York, Madrid, Rome, Florence and Milan. These are just some of the many face of the multifaceted D’Anna, who, through his professional journey, has come to be regarded as one of Europe’s most pioneering and visionary minds. He firmly believes that: “The world is as you dream it.”

In 2000, D’Anna set out to document his spiritual journey by writing the emblematic book The School for Gods. Through allegory, vivid imagery, powerful symbolism and realistic narrative, D’Anna attempts to thoroughly express his beliefs about human potential, and the beauty and inestimable value of life.

He urges: “Eat less, dream more. Sleep less, breathe more. Die less, and live forever.”

While The School for Gods has often been classified as either a psychological or social book, in truth, it touches on more than one subject. While it does recount the founding of the European School of Economics, its significance goes far beyond this narrative. The book serves as a manifesto announcing the ‘Individual Revolution’ and the emergence of a new kind of human being, one who transcends pain, fear and dualistic thinking. It embodies the possibility of a transformed humanity, embracing harmony and personal evolution.

Internationally acclaimed author, philosopher, and founder of the European School of Economics gives a talk, followed by a Q&A. September 17. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. In English. www.rialto.com.cy