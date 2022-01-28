January 28, 2022

Coronavirus: Sick child in jab row will be taken to Greece (Updated)

By Gina Agapiou02560
The Makarios children's hospital in Nicosia

By Nick Theodoulou and Gina Agapiou

The three-year-old boy who requires heart treatment but was denied entry to Germany because his parents were unvaccinated is to instead be flown to Greece on Saturday.

The three-year-old is due to by flown by air ambulance to Athens at 12pm to receive treatment at the Mitera paediatric clinic by Dr Giorgos Sarris.

The case drew widespread media attention as it emerged that the hospital in Germany which had previously treated the child had declined the patient as his parents were unvaccinated. Efforts were then made for the boy to receive treatment in Israel, but the same problem arose.

The parents eventually proceeded with a first dose of a two-dose vaccine regimen it was reported on Friday but there were concerns that they would have to wait another three weeks for their second dose to be eligible.

According to the head of the Makarios hospital’s paediatrics clinic Dr Avraam Elia, where the child is hospitalised, both parents received one dose from a two-dose vaccine on Thursday.

It would be ideal the child, who is suffering from serious heart disease, to be transferred to Germany, where he underwent his first operation in July last year, Elia said earlier on Friday morning.

So far, “the general condition of the child is stable,” the doctor said.

The boy was due to be transferred by air ambulance to Germany on Thursday for an operation at a specialised hospital.

However, the hospital abroad cancelled the procedure, insisting they cannot accept his parents unless they are vaccinated.

Commenting on the case, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said he was “saddened” that the child was being denied treatment because his parents were unvaccinated.

He added that the health ministry respected the measures implemented in other countries and assured they it had done everything it could in that case.

Attempts were made to have the child accompanied by a third party who is vaccinated but these failed since children must be accompanied by their guardians in such cases.

