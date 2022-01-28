January 28, 2022

Man arrested for poaching, unlawful possession of weapon

A man from the village of Paramali in the Limassol district was arrested and placed in custody on Friday on charges of poaching and unlawful possession of a weapon following a joint operation by British Bases (SBA) and Republic of Cyprus police.

According to a statement released by the British Bases officers searched six houses looking for hares and partridges which had been hunted illegally. Two of the houses were within the SBA area.

During the search of the arrested man’s property, officers discovered one hare, a shotgun, a number of cartridges and a quad bike which had been reported stolen.

The coordinated operations were carried out between 8.30am and 11.30am and according to Chief Inspector Panicos Panayi from the SBA Police, the operation proved successful.

“We work extremely well with our colleagues within the Cyprus police and our shared intelligence has allowed us to successfully execute these six warrants on the properties,” he said.

