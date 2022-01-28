January 28, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry launches platform for army conscripts, recruits

By Jonathan Shkurko06
defence ministry new platform

Defence Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides on Friday announced the launch of a new improved system where future conscripts will be able to submit their details electronically once they reach 16 years of age.

In addition to that, the new system will also speed up the application process for new recruits.

During a press conference organised to present the new upgrades, Petrides said the ministry has adopted and integrated new technologies in order to improve its reach and capabilities, while offering new services to citizens.

“One of the key pillars of the defence ministry’s policy is the implementation of innovative and reforming actions,” Petrides said.

“The two new upgrades were important objectives for us, fully in line with the innovative policies of our government.”

The new system will be active from February 1. People will have two months after they reach 16 years of age to submit their details.

“This will save everyone countless hours, as before the whole process was digitalised, it had to be done in person at recruitment centres,” Petrides said.

“I want to stress that, in accordance with the relevant legislation, this is a process which is mandatory for all male youths who have reached the age of 16.

“In other words, in no way do I want to give the impression that if someone does not complete the platform, they will not be called up for military service. All the mechanisms are in place, in cooperation with other government agencies, to identify and call up all those who are obliged to enlist,” Petrides added.

Related Posts

Nicosia says UNFICYP resolution ‘an improvement’ on SG report

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Koushos appointed undersecretary to the president

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Pfizer’s anti-Covid pill available next month

Anna Savva

Police probe online fraud complaint

Jonathan Shkurko

Dali residents protest asphalt plants as president chairs meeting (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Parents jabbed to accompany child for surgery abroad

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign