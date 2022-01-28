January 28, 2022

Two arrested for Paphos burglary

A man aged 26 and a woman aged 22 are under arrest as Paphos police investigate the burglary of a house and the attempted burglary of a second one.

The two suspects were spotted by Paphos CID near a tourist complex where the burglaries had been committed and were arrested after evidence emerged against them, police said.

Police had gone to the complex after a woman filed a complaint that someone had tried to break into her home early on Thursday morning. She had called for help and the suspect fled.

As police were investigating the scene, the woman identified the 26-year-old suspect as he was preparing to drive off from the house next door, with the 22-year-old woman as his passenger. It later emerged that the two had the previous day rented that house.

Police stopped the car and found a laptop in the woman’s possession for which she could not give satisfactory explanation. She was arrested for illegal possession of property.

Further investigations showed that another house in the same complex had been broken into at around 6.00 am on Thursday. Nothing had been stolen.

The two were arrested as police investigations continue.

 

