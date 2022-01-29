January 29, 2022

Arrested man admits to stealing from 70 cars

A 19-year-old has confessed to committing 70 robberies and two burglaries in Famagusta, police said on Saturday.

According to the police report, testimonies led to the man’s arrest on Friday on suspicion of the string of robberies, which took place in in Famagusta communities and municipalities over the past few months.

The man faced a special interrogation team called in for the case to whom he confessed to committing the crimes.

He reportedly robbed 70 cars and two buildings.

Famagusta police are still investigating the case.

