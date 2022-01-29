January 29, 2022

Kasoulides to depart Cyprus on Sunday to meet Blinken

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides will depart on Sunday for a working visit to Washington DC following an invitation by his US counterpart Antony Blinken.

On Tuesday he will meet Secretary Blinken at the US State Department with. Discussions will focus on bilateral relations and the prospects of further deepening ties in a broad spectrum of fields, the Cyprus problem and the creation of the necessary conditions for the resumption of negotiations, energy issues, multilateral cooperation mechanisms with particular emphasis on the 3+1 format, as well as other issues of regional and international interest.

On the same afternoon, the foreign minister will have separate meetings with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland.

In the evening, he will participate in a dinner hosted by representatives of organisations of expatriates in the US.

On Wednesday he will participate in a working breakfast with representatives of think tanks based in the US, and later in the day will meet with the Senior Director for Europe of the National Security Council Amanda Sloat.

Kasoulides will then meet the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Robert Menendez.

On Thursday he will meet at the US State Department with Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein.

 

