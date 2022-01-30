January 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Fines of 500-8,000 euros imposed on offending businesses

By Staff Reporter0341

Fines ranging from 500 euros to 8,000 euros were dished out to businesses islandwide over the past 24 hours in connection with SafePass violations, police said, one for illegal dancing.

In all, 2,369 checks were carried out with 19 fines on individuals, most for not wearing a mask, and 17 on businesses, which were the man SafePass offenders.

In Larnaca, a fine of 8,000 was imposed on a nightclub that was overcrowded.

In Nicosia the managers of a betting shop and a kiosk were fined 3,000 euros and 1,000 euros respectively as they did not have a valid SafePass.

At the same time, a fine of 1,500 was issued to the manager of a restaurant because he allowed customers to illegally dance on the premises. A 1,000 euro fine was issued to the person in charge of the food preparation area in the same restaurant after she and two employees were found working without their papers. A hairdresser’s and a pizzeria were fined 750 euros each for the same offence.

The managers of three other establishments in Nicosia were found to be working without SafePass and fined 500 euros each, as was a supermarket manager for not wearing a mask.

In Limassol, a pub manager was fined 3,000 euros for allowing in too many people, they were illegally dancing as well and there were no signs up saying what was and what was not allowed.

A supermarket and a barber’s shop were fined 500 each over SafePasses and a restaurant was fined 750 euros for letting people dance illegally and having too many people.

In Paphos a nightclub was shut down for not having the necessary permits.

