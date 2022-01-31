January 31, 2022

New director general for state broadcasting corporation

Former chairman of the board of directors of the Cyprus broadcasting corporation (Cybc) Thanasis Tsokos, on Monday has been appointed as director general of the state broadcasting authority.

Reports said Cybc board met on Monday afternoon and appointed Tsokos as the new director general with a five-year contract, following the 2019 resignation of Michalis Maratheftis.

Tsokos, had previously served as vice chairman and chairman of the board of directors of the broadcasting authority.

According to the Cybc official website, Gregoris Maliotis had been serving as acting director general of Cybc since December 2019 after Maratheftis’ resignation in November that year. Maratheftis had cited personal reasons even though he had another three years to run on his contract.

Stelios Kythreotis and Iosif Iosif were also candidates for the position, media reported.

 

 

 

