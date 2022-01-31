January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Supreme Court overturns conviction in British woman’s rape trial (video)

By Antigoni Pitta022
272832899 468997354736349 3468343486546193926 n
Demonstrators outside court on Monday (Christos Theodorides)

The Supreme Court on Monday overturned a conviction against a young British woman who was accused of lying about being gang-raped in 2019.

The decision was in response to an appeal made by the woman’s team of British and Cypriot lawyers in September.

The woman was handed a suspended four-month prison sentence last year after being found guilty of public mischief for reporting she was raped in Ayia Napa in 2019.

In July 2019, she told police that she had been raped by around 12 Israeli tourists aged 15 to 22, but was charged when she retracted her initial complaint a little over a week later.

She has since maintained she was pressured by Famagusta police officers to withdraw her statement, and her team of lawyers issued an appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing the conviction is unsafe.

Related Posts

Tatar interview dismissed as another attempt by leader to push sovereignty rights

Jonathan Shkurko

The freedom of flying over the snow

Alix Norman

Coronavirus: Test to stay units struggle to operate as staff get Covid

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Advisors taking differing views over relaxing measures

Nick Theodoulou

Fires in Ayia Napa and Larnaca residences

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated archdiocese priests to be put on leave

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign