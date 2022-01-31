January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Two hunters fined in Paphos

By Iole Damaskinos0206
hunters
File photo

Two hunters were fined €500 and €150 for illegal transportation of an assembled firearm on Sunday in the Ayios Nikolaos community of Paphos.

According to the Paphos police, two vehicles were stopped on Sunday around 10am by members of the Game and Fauna Service.

A 38-year-old driver was fined €500 for transporting an assembled and loaded gun, while a 40-year-old driver was fined €150 for transporting an assembled firearm.

The guns were confiscated and taken to the Panagia police station where they are to be kept until the of out-of-court fines have been paid by their owners.

 

Related Posts

European bridge seminar in Larnaca a success

Press Release

Coronavirus: Recover certificate now only valid 90 days within Cyprus

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Meeting to review Covid measures in schools

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: 36 fines for decree violations

Iole Damaskinos

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign