January 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two men sought for assault

By Jonathan Shkurko0107
police car 02

Police in Nicosia are looking for two men accused of assaulting a 35-year-old.

Another man, a 32-year-old, has already been arrested and questioned to facilitate the investigation.

He was brought before the Nicosia district court on Monday and handed a five-day remand. The wanted men are 32 and 35.

According to a police statement, on Saturday two men got into a fight in the capital’s old centre. The victim managed to escape but shortly after he was attacked by a group of people who injured him.

The man is now being treated at a Nicosia private hospital. He had his face bruised, his nose and ribs broken and lost two teeth.

