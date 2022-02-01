February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Establishment owner fined €8000, 12 fines in total for Covid decree violations

By Iole Damaskinos05

An establishment owner was fined €8000 for working instead of self-isolating. Two additional fines were issued to establishments for non-possession of SafePasses, while a third fine was issued to an establishment owner for not wearing a mask.

A total of 12 fines were given in the last 24 hours after 1,702 checks.

In Nicosia, after 491 checks, two individuals and three establishments were fined, while in Limassol after 96 checks, three people were fined. In Larnaca, following 365 checks, one individual and one establishment were fined. In Famagusta, after 293 checks, one person was fined, while in Paphos an individual was fined after 110 checks. In Morphou no one was fined after 179 checks.

The Traffic Department conducted 162 checks without handing out any fines, while the Port and Marine Police carried out 6 checks also without reporting anyone.

